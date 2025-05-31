Kangana Ranaut says she never feared ageing: ‘Politics is kinder to older women than movies’

She added, “Do you guys think politics is kinder to older women than movies? I definitely think so. No filter used in this picture. Joy of aging. Delhi vibes.”

Sharing another photo with her curly hair, she wrote, “The most beautiful place in the world is where there is no gap between who you are and how you are perceived.”

Kangana is currently the Member of Parliament from Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh.

She was last seen playing the role of former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi in the political-drama Emergency, which was also directed by her. Next up, she has a thriller with R Madhavan in the pipeline. Apart from that, she will also be making her Hollywood debut with the horror-drama, Blessed be the Evil.