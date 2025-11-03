18 years of Geet from 'Jab We Met': The girl who taught us to love ourselves

It’s been eighteen years since Jab We Met first graced our screens, yet the memory of Geet Kapoor, played by Kareena Kapoor, remains as vivid as ever. Cheerful, bold, and unapologetically herself, Geet was more than just a “bubbly” heroine, she was a revolution in celluloid, a bright sunflower spreading warmth wherever she went. For many, she became the ultimate comfort character: a reminder that even in chaos, a smile can be your fiercest weapon.
Geet Kapoor taught an entire generation that self-love isn’t just a trend, it’s a way of life. Way before social media influencers popularized the idea, Geet was already living it. She ran away from home to chase love, walked out of a toxic relationship, trusted a stranger, and navigated life on her own terms. She reminded us that listening to our inner voice and following our hearts can change everything.
Chirpy, outspoken, and fearless, Geet barged into situations that were none of her business and somehow made it charming. She was relatable, layered, and real, the perfect example of a female character who was more than just a pretty face or a sidekick to the hero.
Aditya (Shahid Kapoor), on the other hand, begins as a familiar archetype: a rich, depressed man lost in the fog of life. Yet, it is Geet who helps him find his path, proving that her influence goes beyond laughter and romance, she inspires transformation.
Even the music of Jab We Met has left an indelible mark. The song Tum Se Hi, with its poetic lines, still resonates with audiences today: Na hai yeh pana, Na khona hi hai, Tera na hona jaane, Kyun hona hi hai…
Every word seems to capture the essence of the film itself, the interplay of presence and absence, joy and longing, love and self-discovery.
Shifting the portrayal of women in Bollywood
Film critic Subash Babu reflects on the film’s approach:
“We’ve seen bubbly and carefree characters like Geet before, Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) or Simran in DDLJ (1995). But Geet flies higher because of her arc. From a carefree, self-obsessed girl, she lifts a stranger from despair and helps him piece his life together.”
Her character marked a turning point in Bollywood storytelling. Geet inspired filmmakers to give heroines more than just charm, they deserved depth, growth, and agency. Imtiaz Ali, who penned Jab We Met, later brought this sensibility to Highway, with Alia Bhatt’s Veera on a journey of self-discovery.
Kareena Kapoor’s performance went beyond the “bubbly heroine” trope. Unlike many Bollywood love stories where heroines are mere objects of desire, Geet was complex. Beneath her cheerful chatter, she hid insecurities, dreams, and fears. Imtiaz Ali, inspired by one of his classmates, crafted a character whose exuberance never overshadowed her depth.
Could Geet exist today?
Subash believes she could:
“I can still imagine a character like Geet in 2025, a dreamy chatterbox. Social media may produce memes and trolls, but if the writing is sincere, rooted, and authentic, she would resonate. Malayalam and Tamil films still bring such characters to life, like Kalyani Priyadarshan in Hridayam, which was a hit.”
Jab We Met is not a standard boy-meets-girl story. It balances humor, romance, and character growth with effortless grace. Every character contributes, from the quirky receptionist at Hotel Decent to the grandpa who claims he can catch a lie at a glance. These layers, combined with the evolving bond between Geet and Aditya, ensure the film remains relevant almost two decades later.
"Characters like Geet always existed, spreading cheer and testing our patience. Filmmakers hadn’t explored their minds beyond the noise they make. A Gen Z version of Geet would be fascinating to watch,” says Subash Babu.
Eighteen years on, Geet Kapoor continues to remind us that life is better when you follow your heart, love yourself fiercely, and face the world with a smile. She is not just a character on screen, she is a beacon of warmth, resilience, and unapologetic joy.
Geet Kapoor may have entered our lives through a movie, but she has remained in our hearts forever.