Agastya Nanda-starrer 'Ikkis' to release on this date

NEW DELHI: 'Ikkis', headlined by Agastya Nanda, is set to release in theatres on December 25, the makers said on Monday.

Produced under Dinesh Vijan's production banner Maddock Films, the film is directed by Sriram Raghavan and is written by Raghavan alongside Arijit Biswas and Pooja Ladha Surti.

The makers announced the news with a post on Instagram, which comprised film's poster with the release date written over it.

"On 25th December, bravery marches into cinemas. Witness the untold true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India's youngest Param Vir Chakra hero. #IkkisTrailerOutNow - Link in bio. #Ikkis in cinemas worldwide this Christmas," read the caption.