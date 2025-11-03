King title reveal: Siddharth Anand promises a new Shah Rukh Khan experience

The title reveal starts with Shah Rukh's powerful voice, and he says, "How many people did I kill? I don't remember…" He is seen lying on the floor defeated, after which we only get to see the actor in an adrenaline-pumped avatar, murdering thousands in unique but very violent ways. For one such kill, he uses a metal playing card against an enemy, only for the card to come back to his hands and reveal itself as the King's card. Siddharth Anand then promises a very new Shah Rukh Khan experience with King, which is slated for 2026.