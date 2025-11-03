King title reveal: Siddharth Anand promises a new Shah Rukh Khan experience

On Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday, the title reveal of his next film, King with Siddharth Anand, was unveiled. The actor is seen in a completely different avatar, sporting white hair and a red ear cuff, in the title reveal glimpse.
The title reveal starts with Shah Rukh's powerful voice, and he says, "How many people did I kill? I don't remember…" He is seen lying on the floor defeated, after which we only get to see the actor in an adrenaline-pumped avatar, murdering thousands in unique but very violent ways. For one such kill, he uses a metal playing card against an enemy, only for the card to come back to his hands and reveal itself as the King's card. Siddharth Anand then promises a very new Shah Rukh Khan experience with King, which is slated for 2026.
Siddharth Anand previously directed Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan (2023). The film will also mark the big-screen debut of SRK’s daughter, Suhana Khan. There’s also buzz that the film features a star-studded cast including Deepika Padukone, , Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal and Abhay Verma. However, an official announcement is still awaited. The makers have also not revealed details about the film's technical crew, yet.