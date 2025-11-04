Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh’s Alpha gets new release date

The release date of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh’s upcoming spy-actioner, Alpha has been shifted by Yash Raj Films (YRF). The film, which was earlier set to be released on December 25, will now come out on April 17, 2026.
The makers said that the film’s VFX will take more time to shape. A YRF spokesperson said in a statement, “Alpha is an extremely special film for us and we want to present the film in its most cinematic self. We have realised that the VFX will take a little longer than what we had initially assumed. We want to leave no stone unturned to make Alpha into a theatrical experience for everyone to cherish. Thus, we will now release the film on April 17, 2026.”
Directed by Shiv Rawail (The Railway Men), Alpha also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. The characters of Alia and Sharvari will go toe to toe against Bobby’s character in this brutal showdown that is the first female led film in the YRF Spy Universe.
The YRF Spy universe started back in 2012 with Ek Tha Tiger followed by Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023) and Tiger 3 (2023). The recent film in the universe, War 2, came out earlier this year in August.