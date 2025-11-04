Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh’s Alpha gets new release date

The makers said that the film’s VFX will take more time to shape. A YRF spokesperson said in a statement, “Alpha is an extremely special film for us and we want to present the film in its most cinematic self. We have realised that the VFX will take a little longer than what we had initially assumed. We want to leave no stone unturned to make Alpha into a theatrical experience for everyone to cherish. Thus, we will now release the film on April 17, 2026.”