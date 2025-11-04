Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri gets new release date

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s upcoming romantic-comedy, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has got a new release date. The film, which was set to be released on December 31, will now arrive a week earlier on December 25. It will be clashing at the box office with Sriram Raghavan’s war-drama, Ikkis.
The makers of the Kartik-Ananya starrer made the announcement by unveiling a new poster from the film. It features the two sharing a joyful moment. The post’s caption read, “Love couldn’t wait till the new year, so it’s dropping a little early! Come celebrate Christmas with us on the big screen.”
The film is helmed by Satyaprem Ki Katha director Sameer Vidwans. Kartik and Ananya’s first look from the film was shared earlier where the two are seen going for a kiss hiding behind an Indian passport. The two have also previously shared screen space in the 2019 comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh, which also starred Bhumi Pednekar.
Speaking about the film earlier, producer Karan Johar had said, “Tu Meri Main Tera… is hugely fun — it’s vibrant, emotional, and has all the makings of a blockbuster entertainer. And I have to say, Kartik and Ananya have terrific, terrific chemistry. From the dailies I’ve seen, they look amazing together on screen. I’m genuinely excited about this one.”
The film is backed by Karan’s Dharma Productions. It was announced in December last year and later its release was locked for February 13, 2026. The same was preponed to December 31 in September this year.
Earlier, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s spy-actioner, Alpha was set to be released on December 25, but the film has now been postponed to April 17 next year.
Meanwhile, Kartik was last seen in the horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 while Ananya featured in Vikramaditya Motwane’s CTRL.