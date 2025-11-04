Raat Akeli Hai sequel announced with Nawazuddin Siddiqui

On Monday, Netflix announced the sequel to the 2020 crime-thriller film Raat Akeli Hai. Directed by Honey Trehan, the sequel is titled Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders.
Set a few years after the events of the first film, Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders follows Inspector Jatil Yadav (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) as he is drawn into another complex investigation, a chilling case of murder committed in cold blood. Speaking about returning to his role of a no-nonsense cop in the franchise, Nawazuddin said in an official statement, “In the sequel, Jatin faces a case that tests everything he believes in. Smita and Honey have created a world that feels real and raw, where every clue hides a secret. Coming back as Inspector Jatil Yadav feels like returning to unfinished business. This is a character very close to me, flawed and restless, yet relentless in the pursuit of justice.”
While the 2020 film, besides Nawazuddin and Radhika Apte, featured actors like Shweta Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Nishant Dahiya, Gyanendra Tripathi, Ila Arun, Swanand Kirkire, Nitesh Kumar Tiwari and Aditya Srivastava, the ensemble cast of Raat Akeli Hai sequel adds many prominent names to franchise like Chitrangada Singh, Rajat Kapoor, Deepti Naval, Revathy, Akhilendra Mishra, Priyanka Setia and Sanjay Kapoor.
Smita Singh, who wrote the 2020 film, is also the scriptwriter for the sequel. Honey Trehan also serves as the producer, in association with Ronnie Screwvala and Abhishek Chaubey who are bankrolling the film under the banners of RSVP and MacGuffin Pictures.
Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders will have its World Premiere at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa in a few weeks.
A streaming release date for the film is yet to be announced.