Raat Akeli Hai sequel announced with Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Set a few years after the events of the first film, Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders follows Inspector Jatil Yadav (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) as he is drawn into another complex investigation, a chilling case of murder committed in cold blood. Speaking about returning to his role of a no-nonsense cop in the franchise, Nawazuddin said in an official statement, “In the sequel, Jatin faces a case that tests everything he believes in. Smita and Honey have created a world that feels real and raw, where every clue hides a secret. Coming back as Inspector Jatil Yadav feels like returning to unfinished business. This is a character very close to me, flawed and restless, yet relentless in the pursuit of justice.”