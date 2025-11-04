Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis to release in theatres on this date

The trailer of Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming war-drama, Ikkis was unveiled recently and it was announced that the film will be out in December. The film now has a release date as the makers made the announcement on Monday. The Agastya Nanda starrer will hit the theatres on December 25.
Making the announcement, the makers shared a poster featuring Agastya in action-mode. The caption to the post read, “On 25th December, bravery marches into cinemas. Witness the untold true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra hero.”
Ikkis tells the story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, who was just 21 when he participated in the Indo-Pak war in 1971. The film’s trailer, unveiled on Wednesday, gave a glimpse into his life, from his days of training at the National Defence Academy to the moments on the battlefield.
“At just 21, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal became a legend. His story is not one of age, but of spirit — of honour, sacrifice and glory. Of courage that defined a generation, and will keep doing so for generations to come,” read a press note from the makers.
Written by Sriram, Arijit Biswas and Pooja Ladha Surti, the film also stars Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikander Kher, and marks the debut of Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia.
It marks the second big project for Agastya, son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda, after the young actor made his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies in 2023.
For Sriram, who last directed Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif in Merry Christmas, it is going to be a first shift in genre, from his usual crime-thriller space to a military drama.
Ikkis is produced by Dinesh Vijan.