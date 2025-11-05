Manav Kaul: I have no compulsion to be part of every film

The initial idea of the film was discussed by producer Aditya Dhar with Jambhale after observing the grey evenings in Kashmir. “There is nothing black or white about it. Everything is atmospheric,” says Jambhale. “That’s how Aditya Dhar came up with the idea of making a horror film in the setting.” He says that they wanted to make a genre-bending film. “We wanted to try and invent a new genre where it is not just a horror film. It is a supernatural, thriller, action, horror film,” he says. Even the filmmaker’s debut film, Article 370 (also backed by Dhar), was set in the valley and told a contentious, fictional story of what led to the abrogation of the state’s special status while operating like a slick-actioner. In doing so, however, there lies a risk of simplifying the complex geo-politics of the state. Jambhale doesn’t feel so. “We saw in Article 370 that politics overrides everything else, as there are many things at stake. But I feel, Baramulla is more about the humans than the politics,” he reasons.