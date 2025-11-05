Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media makes Hindi debut with Manoj Bajpayee starrer; unveils five-film slate

Rana Daggubati’s production house Spirit Media has unveiled a five-film slate and is set to back an upcoming drama-thriller film headlined by Manoj Bajpayee based on Aravind Adiga’s book, Last Man in Tower.
The currently untitled film, is directed by Ben Rekhi and marks the production house’s first Hindi film. As per a press release, it explores moral compromises, ambition, and the fragility of human relationships against the backdrop of a changing India.
This announcement comes ahead of the studio’s first home production release, Kaantha, the Tamil period-noir film headlined by Dulquer Salmaan and helmed by Selvamani Selvaraj.
Speaking about the announcement, Rana said in a press release, “With Kaantha releasing soon, I’m thrilled to announce Spirit’s Hindi production debut with the adaptation of Last Man in Tower. Manoj Bajpayee has played so many iconic roles, and to partner with him on a story like this - we couldn’t have had a better team of collaborators to do our first Hindi film with.”
He added, “With Kaantha, the adaptation of Last Man in Tower, and the other films we’re supporting in different capacities - have all given us a chance to partner with different creative teams – directors, writers and producers. Our goal remains to shape Spirit Media into a creative home for independent producers, a space that nurtures collaboration and storytelling across industries and languages.”
Manoj spoke about adapting the book to screen and said, “When a book with such depth moves to screen, the responsibility is both meaningful and inspiring. And with Rana Daggubati's studio behind it, there is a strong sense of purpose and backing. Their belief in sincere storytelling gives the film the space and confidence it deserves.”
He called it a ‘rewarding experience’ to collaborate with Ben on the film. “I have been fortunate to work alongside extremely talented co-actors who brought honesty and depth to every moment. It elevated the experience in the truest sense,” he added.
Ben said, “Aravind Adiga is one of the greatest writers of our generation, and once again he is ahead of his time. I’m so thrilled to have worked with such incredible collaborators to bring his brilliant book to life.”
Kaantha marks Spirit Media’s first production which is up for release in theatres on November 14. Speaking about the film, Dulquer said, “I heard the story of Kaantha in 2019 and fell in love instantly. It truly is a labour of love and one of the most special films in my career. The process of partnering with newer creative talent and Rana as a producer has been a really fulfilling experience.”
The line up also includes three Telugu films—a pulpy black-comedy, Dark Chocolate, co-produced with Waltair Productions; Psyche Siddharth, a debut feature presented and distributed by Spirit Media and a comedy-thriller Premante, co-produced with Jhanvi Narang.
Spirit Media recently distributed Indian independent films including the Cannes winner All We Imagine As Light and Sundance winner Sabar Bonda.