Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor starrer Tu Yaa Main wraps up shoot

Adarsh plays the role of a small-town social media influencer in the film. Previously talking about his role, he had said, “For Tu Yaa Main, I am stepping into the shoes of a small-town social media influencer—a role that demands an entirely different approach. I never want to repeat myself. That’s my biggest fear as an actor. If I look and feel the same in every film, I am not doing justice to the craft. The joy of acting lies in the transformation, in disappearing so completely into a character that the audience forgets the actor behind it. That’s my goal every single time.”