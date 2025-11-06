Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor starrer Tu Yaa Main wraps up shoot

Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor’s upcoming romantic creature-feature Tu Yaa Main has officially wrapped up its shoot. The makers took to Instagram on Wednesday to share pictures of the cast and crew of the film from a “croc-themed” wrap-up party.
Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the film’s brief announcement video was released earlier this year which showcased Adarsh and Shanaya as two influencers whose meet-cute, seems like, will have a reptilian twist.
"Every film changes you a little, and Tu Yaa Main definitely did that for me. Wrapping this one up feels special, since the experience has been raw, emotional, and just the right amount of wild. That’s exactly what we set out to make," said Bejoy.
Adarsh plays the role of a small-town social media influencer in the film. Previously talking about his role, he had said, “For Tu Yaa Main, I am stepping into the shoes of a small-town social media influencer—a role that demands an entirely different approach. I never want to repeat myself. That’s my biggest fear as an actor. If I look and feel the same in every film, I am not doing justice to the craft. The joy of acting lies in the transformation, in disappearing so completely into a character that the audience forgets the actor behind it. That’s my goal every single time.”
Produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, and Vinod Bhanushali, Tu Yaa Main is a Colour Yellow and Bhanushali Studios Ltd production. The film is slated to release around Valentine’s Day next year.