R Madhavan's first look from Ranveer Singh-headliner Dhurandhar out

The makers of Dhurandhar, headlined by Ranveer Singh, unveiled R Madhavan's first look poster on Sunday.
The actor is seen sporting a bald look in the movie. Interestingly, he has also gone bald for the upcoming biopic of inventor GD Naidu, GDN, directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar.
Directed by Aditya Dhar (URI: The Surgical Strike), Dhurandhar also features Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and Sanjay Dutt in key roles.
The film features music and background score by Shashwat Sachdev and lyrics by Kumaar. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya, and Lokesh Dhar, Dhurandhar is set to be released in theatres on December 5.
Madhavan has had four releases this year so far: Hisaab Barabar, Test, Kesari Chapter 2, and Aap Jaisa Koi. He will next be seen in De De Pyaar De 2, releasing on November 14, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Gautami Kapoor.
In addition to Dhurandhar, Madhavan also has GDN and Adhirshtasaali in the pipeline.