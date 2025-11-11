Priyanka Bose: There is an entire city of people struggling to survive

Agra, directed by Kanu Behl, is about a man’s manic journey to find a room and a woman’s calculated ordeal to survive. Priyanka plays Priti, a polio-afflicted owner of an internet cafe, who is trying to survive the mean world. "She is very calculative, and a loner. I have played her extremely masculine, and she values her dignity and her autonomy over anything else. It is the cafe that gives her autonomy, and she will do anything to preserve and protect it. And the odds are stacked against her," says Priyanka, explaining how the lives of the characters played by her and debutant actor Mohit Agarwal. come together. “She values dignity because she wasn’t given any by the opposite sex. So she isn’t someone who will let a person into her life that easily. Guru has a house, and she wants one, and through this basic need, their relationship blossoms.”