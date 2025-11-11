Shefali Shah: Actors can’t get stuck in one mould

The first season of Delhi Crime was based on the harrowing Nirbhaya case. The sequel explored the class divide in the capital through a gang committing copycat robberies, similar to those of the infamous Kachcha-Baniyan thieves. This time, the series aims to unravel the interconnected, claustrophobic web of human trafficking. There is a new nemesis too: Badi didi, the queen-spider pulling the strings, played by Huma Qureshi. Sayani Gupta also joins in as her trusted aide. “Every season, while choosing a new case, our quest is always to go bigger and venture into new emotional spaces,” says creator Tanuj Chopra, who took over the reins of the show from Richie Mehta after his exit post the first season. “This time, we got interested in the Baby Falak case and used it as a starting point to explore the world of human trafficking.” The case pertains to an incident in 2012, where a two-year-old girl was brought to AIIMS Delhi by a teenager who claimed to be her mother. The child had a fractured skull and human bite marks on her body. “We took the pieces from the real case and put them together to see how it is expanding the show. Then we went on to invent other parts too,” adds Tanuj.