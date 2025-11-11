Pooja Bhatt and Jitendra Kumar to star in film about India’s pigeon-flying tradition

Pooja Bhatt and Jitendra Kumar are set to star in an upcoming film about India’s pigeon-flying tradition. The two will be playing mother and son in the currently untitled film, which has been written and directed by Bilal Hasan and which marks his debut directorial. He is known for directing the award-winning short film, Chupchaap.
The film is set in the backdrop of training pigeons and flying them from rooftops—a practice that continues in some Indian neighborhoods and in some pigeon-racing communities in the world.
The makers made the announcement of the film by sharing a photo of Jitendra and Pooja and wrote, “Two power-packed performers. One deeply human story. Thrilled to announce our next film, a heartwarming story set against the backdrop of kabootar-baazi, India’s age-old pigeon-flying tradition.”
The film is set to go on floors next year.
Jitendra, best known for starring in slice-of-life comedy shows like Panchayat and Kota Factory, was recently seen in the crime thriller, Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas. The film also starred Arshad Warsi in the lead and was released on ZEE5.
Meanwhile, Pooja was last seen in the series, Big Girls Don’t Cry (2024).