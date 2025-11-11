Anurag Kashyap and Sam Anton team up for Unkill_123

Earlier this Monday, Ishari K Ganesh's production banner Vels Film International announced a new film, titled Unkill_123. It stars filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap in the lead role, alongside Sangitha, and is directed by Sam Anton. The makers also dropped a first-look poster featuring Anurag's character sporting broken eyewear. In the announcement post, the production banner described the film as "a terrifying digital nightmare." It has the tagline, "Every click has a consequence." The poster sports the text, "Like. Share. Die."
Sam Anton is directing the film from a screenplay he has written alongside Savari Muthu. The makers describe it as “a gripping psychological thriller that explores how the search for online fame can change a person’s life and mind.” Anurag plays a commoner who turns into a social media influencer and whose ambition of gaining popularity gradually becomes an obsession. According to the official description, “It shows how the pressure to stay popular can lead to emotional stress, loneliness, and a loss of identity reflecting the darker side of today’s digital world. The film captures the growing influence of social media in everyday life and the unseen battles behind the filtered smiles where validation, envy, and insecurity collide.”
Speaking about the film, Ishari Ganesh said: “We have all witnessed the rise of influencers who became stars through social media. But very few talk about the emotional cost of that fame, the loneliness, the comparison, and the psychological strain behind the screens. Unkill_123 is a story that captures both the glamour and the pain of this new-age fame culture.”
Sam Anton is known for films such as the GV Prakash starrer Enakku Innoru Per Irukku, the Yogi Babu starrer Gurkha, and the Allu Sirish starrer Buddy.
Anurag Kashyap was last seen in Tamil in a cameo role in Vetri Maaran's Viduthalai Part 2, starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. Up next, he can be seen in a key role in director K Thirugnanam's long-delayed film One 2 One, opposite Sundar C. His upcoming films as an actor include the Telugu film Dacoit: A Love Story, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. In the film, which marks Anurag Kashyap's Telugu debut, the actor plays a police officer.
Meanwhile, Unkill_123's technical team includes composer Jerard Felix, cinematographer Krishnan Vasant, and editor Naash.