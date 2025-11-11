Anurag Kashyap and Sam Anton team up for Unkill_123

Sam Anton is directing the film from a screenplay he has written alongside Savari Muthu. The makers describe it as “a gripping psychological thriller that explores how the search for online fame can change a person’s life and mind.” Anurag plays a commoner who turns into a social media influencer and whose ambition of gaining popularity gradually becomes an obsession. According to the official description, “It shows how the pressure to stay popular can lead to emotional stress, loneliness, and a loss of identity reflecting the darker side of today’s digital world. The film captures the growing influence of social media in everyday life and the unseen battles behind the filtered smiles where validation, envy, and insecurity collide.”