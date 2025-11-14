Kamini Kaushal passes away at 98

Veteran Actor Kamini Kaushal has passed away at the age of 98. The actor who has her roots in Lahore, Pakistan, started her film career in 1946. Screen confirmed the news of Kamini Kaushal's passing.
Kamini Kaushal was a graduate of the Kinnaird College of Lahore, whose first venture into cinema was with Neecha Nagar (1946). The film was directed by Chetan Anand, was also the debut of sitarist Ravi Shankar. Neecha Nagar (1946) is currently the only Indian film to have won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival.
Kamini went on star in such films like Do Bhai (1947), Ziddi (1948), Jailor (1958), Godaan (1963), Prem Nagar (1974), Maha Chor (1976), and Hamshakal (1992). Beyond the early 90's she made few appearances in films. She made a cameo appearance in Chennai Express (2013) as the grandmother of Shah Rukh Khan's character. She also appeared in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh (2019), a remake of the director's own Arjun Reddy. She played the role of Kabir Singh's grandmother.
Her final role was in Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), where she appeared alongside Aamir Khan.
Kamini married the widower of her elder sister and took care of her elder sister's kids.