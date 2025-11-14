Kamini Kaushal passes away at 98

Kamini went on star in such films like Do Bhai (1947), Ziddi (1948), Jailor (1958), Godaan (1963), Prem Nagar (1974), Maha Chor (1976), and Hamshakal (1992). Beyond the early 90's she made few appearances in films. She made a cameo appearance in Chennai Express (2013) as the grandmother of Shah Rukh Khan's character. She also appeared in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh (2019), a remake of the director's own Arjun Reddy. She played the role of Kabir Singh's grandmother.