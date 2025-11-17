'Piplantri: A Tale of Eco-Feminism' selected for world premiere at IFFI 2025

NEW DELHI: Piplantri: A Tale of Eco-Feminism has been officially selected for its World Premiere in the Indian Panorama (Non-Feature) section at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) starting November 20 in Goa.

The feature-length documentary directed by Suraj Kumar and produced by Garima Singh will be screened on November 27 in Panaji.

The film is a powerful feature-length documentary set in Piplantri, a village nestled in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district—right in the heart of the world’s largest marble mining belt.

The film follows director Suraj Kumar on a journey to uncover how this once-desolate village of Piplantri has not only reversed the effects of global warming, revived its groundwater table, and restored native flora and fauna but has done so by combining core ideas from feminism and conservation sciences.

At the centre of this inspiring revolution is Shyam Sundar Paliwal, the visionary village head and India’s first Padma Shri-awarded Sarpanch. His innovative initiatives—like planting 111 trees every time a girl is born—have captured the world’s imagination and are now being studied by the United Nations.

Through breathtaking visuals and intimate storytelling, Piplantri: A Tale of Eco-Feminism celebrates how one community transformed grief into green power, and how the birth of a girl became the symbol of life, growth, and resilience.