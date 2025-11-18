Fukrey duo Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma to come together for Rahu Ketu

Fukrey duo Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma will reunite for another comedy film called Rahu Ketu. The film is set to release in theatres on January 16 next year.
The comedy has been directed by Vipul Vig, who has penned the screenplay of all Fukrey films. The film also stars Shalini Pandey.
Rahu Ketu has been produced by Zee Studios and BLiv. As per a press note shared by the makers, the film will “blend folklore, situational comedy, and sharp social commentary into a uniquely entertaining package.”
"At Zee Studios, we're committed to championing stories that break the clutter while staying deeply connected to Indian audiences. Rahu Ketu does exactly that. It taps into our cultural belief systems with a playful twist and brings together a lead cast that's loved for their comic timing. We are proud to back a film that pushes the comedy genre forward with originality, relevance, and heart," said Umesh Kumar Bansal, CBO of Zee Studios in a statement.
"From the start, we knew Rahu Ketu needed a team that could balance heart, satire, and scale. Vipul's vision does exactly that. The film carries the spirit of entertainment we believe in, while giving audiences something genuinely new to experience. We're thrilled to partner with Zee Studios and can't wait for viewers to enter this world," added Suraj Singh, producer of BLive Productions.
The film also stars Piyush Mishra, Chunky Pandey, Amit Sial, and Manurishi Chaddha in pivotal roles.