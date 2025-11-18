Fukrey duo Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma to come together for Rahu Ketu

"At Zee Studios, we're committed to championing stories that break the clutter while staying deeply connected to Indian audiences. Rahu Ketu does exactly that. It taps into our cultural belief systems with a playful twist and brings together a lead cast that's loved for their comic timing. We are proud to back a film that pushes the comedy genre forward with originality, relevance, and heart," said Umesh Kumar Bansal, CBO of Zee Studios in a statement.