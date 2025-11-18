Tiger Shroff to team up with director Ram Madhvani for an action-thriller

Actor Tiger Shroff is set to lead Neerja director Ram Madhvani’s next, a “spiritual action-thriller.”
As per a press note shared by the makers, the yet-to-be-titled film is scheduled to go on floors in the second quarter of 2026, with a major portion of the production to be shot in Japan. The release added that Tiger is the first actor to come on-board, and the hunt for the film's female lead and another A-list actor to play the negative role, is still on.
The film will be produced by Ram Madhvani along with Mahaveer Jain Films. Any more details on the film are still under wraps.
Tiger was recently seen in Baaghi 4, along with Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa. Ram, on the other hand, was the creative force behind Sushmita Sen headliner thriller series Arya. His latest release was the web series The Waking of a Nation on SonyLIV.