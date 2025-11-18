Director Ishan Shukla: Baahubali - The Eternal War is a mini epic

Speaking about the audience for animated projects in India, Ishan says, “During COVID lockdown, when streaming became very big, people were consuming a variety of content, but a new generation of anime fans was born in India. From there a lot of creators and viewers arose.” However, Ishan understands that this industry is still in its nascent stages, and it will be a while before Indian animation takes the world by storm. "Disney, when they started out, used existing folk tales, and in Japan, the inspiration was from manga. So the stories from the Hindu pantheon, which are begging to be told, are the ones to be adapted in this early era. So down the road, after these stories are told, we will see a new surge of different stories,” points out Ishan.