Aishwarya Rai praises unity, touches PM Modi’s feet at Sathya Sai Baba’s 100th birthday

Aishwarya also discussed the long-lasting impact of Sathya Sai Baba's teachings and the values he propagated on his devotees. "On this historic and sacred occasion of the centenary celebrations of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba, my heart is filled with deep devotion and gratitude. Though a century might have passed since his birth, his presence, principles, teachings, and compassion continue to reverberate in the hearts of millions worldwide," Aishwarya said.

The actor expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attending the event and her eagerness to hear from him. "I am looking forward to listening to your wise words, impactful and inspiring as always, to enthral us this morning. Your presence here adds sanctity to this celebration and reminds us of Swami's message. That true leadership is service, and service to man is service to God," said the actor about the Prime Minister of India.



She also touched Modi's feet for his blessings as he was present on the stage.