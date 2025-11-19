Pankaj Tripathi to make debut as a producer with dramedy series 'Perfect Family'

NEW DELHI: National Award-winning actor Pankaj Tripathi is turning producer with Perfect Family, an eight-episode dramedy that will launch directly on YouTube under a structured pay model.

Produced by Ajay Rai of JAR Pictures and Mohit Chhabra, and created by Palak Bhambri, the show will premiere on November 27 on the JAR Series YouTube channel, according to a press release.

According to makers, Perfect Family is positioned as a significant experiment in India's evolving digital ecosystem.

While the first two episodes will remain permanently free to watch, viewers can access the remaining episodes through a one-time payment of Rs 59.

Directed by Sachin Pathak, the series features Gulshan Devaiah, Neha Dhupia, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Girija Oak and others.

The dramedy revolves around a seemingly typical but not-so-perfect family compelled to attend therapy after an incident involving their young daughter, exploring the stigma around therapy in India through humour.