Pankaj Tripathi to turn producer for the first time with Perfect Family

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has turned producer with a new series called Perfect Family. The eight-episode dramedy has become India’s first-ever long-format series to launch on YouTube under a structured pay model. It follows the earlier precedent set by Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par, which also opted for a direct YouTube release post it’s theatrical run.
The series has an ensemble cast comprising Gulshan Devaiah, Neha Dhupia, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa and Girija Oak. It has been directed by Sachin Pathak and created by Palak Bhambri. It is presented as a “JAR Series” and produced by Ajay Rai under the JAR Pictures banner and Mohit Chhabra.
The show’s first two episodes available free permanently. Viewers can unlock the remaining episodes by paying Rs 59 one time.
Speaking about turning producer, Pankaj said, “Perfect Family is incredibly close to my heart, not just for its story but also for the bold distribution path we’re choosing. Today, audiences discover stories directly, and platforms like YouTube have evolved into strong spaces for premium long-format content. Producing my first series in a model that steps away from traditional formats felt both refreshing and essential.”
Producer Ajay added, “At JAR Pictures, we’ve always believed in expanding the possibilities of storytelling, not just in form but in how stories reach people. The YouTube pay model unlocks an entirely new frontier for Indian creators.”
The show will premiere on JAR Series’ YouTube channel on November 27.