Badshah’s music to feature in cross-cultural film ‘52 Blue’

Indian rapper, singer-songwriter, and producer Badshah is set to compose the official song for the upcoming feature film 52 Blue, a cross-cultural cinematic project directed by award-winning Egyptian filmmaker Ali El Arabi. The track, titled It’s Your Turn, is described as the thematic heartbeat of the film, capturing the hopes, ambitions, and dreams of its young protagonist.
Badshah, who has reshaped India’s musical landscape and commands billions of global streams, said in a press release, “Ashish’s journey reminded me of the dreams many of us grow up with, big, impossible, sometimes lonely. Composing It’s Your Turn was my way of giving voice to that moment when you stop waiting and start moving. I’m grateful to be part of a film that will connect with audiences worldwide. Working with Ali El Arabi and this incredible team reminded me how powerful storytelling becomes when cultures collaborate.”
52 Blue follows Ashish, a sheltered young man living on a remote island in Kerala, who defies the boundaries imposed by his father to pursue a singular dream: meeting football legend Lionel Messi at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Encouraged quietly by his mother, played by Neha Dhupia, and inspired by the memory of his late brother, Ashish takes his first steps into the wider world. Adil Hussain portrays his father, adding emotional depth and authenticity to the story.
Shot by acclaimed Egyptian cinematographer Mahmoud Basher, the film blends fiction with documentary elements, offering intimate glimpses of the 2022 World Cup and the lives of the workers behind the spectacle. El Arabi emphasised Badshah’s role in bringing the story to life: “This film lives at the intersection of ambition and humanity, and Badshah understands that space instinctively. His music crosses borders, just as Ashish’s journey crosses cultures. It’s Your Turn is not merely a song, it’s the film’s pulse.”
Produced by Ambient Light, with executive producer Tariq Al-Naama and co-producers Krysanne Katsoolis, Joe Matthews, and Katara Studios, 52 Blue continues the company’s commitment to globally resonant, socially engaged cinema. Ambient Light previously co-produced Goodbye Julia, Sudan’s second-ever Academy Award submission.
The official trailer for 52 Blue, featuring Badshah’s It’s Your Turn, is expected soon, followed by a global release of the track.