Badshah’s music to feature in cross-cultural film ‘52 Blue’

Indian rapper, singer-songwriter, and producer Badshah is set to compose the official song for the upcoming feature film 52 Blue, a cross-cultural cinematic project directed by award-winning Egyptian filmmaker Ali El Arabi. The track, titled It’s Your Turn, is described as the thematic heartbeat of the film, capturing the hopes, ambitions, and dreams of its young protagonist.

Badshah, who has reshaped India’s musical landscape and commands billions of global streams, said in a press release, “Ashish’s journey reminded me of the dreams many of us grow up with, big, impossible, sometimes lonely. Composing It’s Your Turn was my way of giving voice to that moment when you stop waiting and start moving. I’m grateful to be part of a film that will connect with audiences worldwide. Working with Ali El Arabi and this incredible team reminded me how powerful storytelling becomes when cultures collaborate.”