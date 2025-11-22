It’s a wrap on Dia Mirza and Rahul Bhat’s upcoming romantic film

The film marks the first collaboration between Rahul and Dia. Rahul was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Netflix series, Black Warrant, while Dia was recently seen in Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Nadaaniyan. She also played a pivotal role in Anubhav Sinha’s web-series, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, which came out on Netflix last year.