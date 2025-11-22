It’s a wrap on Dia Mirza and Rahul Bhat’s upcoming romantic film
Dia Mirza and Rahul Bhat starrer yet-to-be titled romantic film, helmed by Indo-German filmmaker Kanwal Sethi, known for directing Once Again (2018), has been wrapped.
The makers took to social media on Friday to share pictures from the film’s wrap up party. “A WRAP of epic proportions!” they captioned the post.
The film is produced by Kovid Gupta, Sanjay Gulati, and Amit Saxena, under the banners of Kovid Gupta Films, Crawling Angel Films, and Splendid Films respectively. Crawling Angel Films recently earned international acclaim for backing Shuchi Talati’s award-winning film Girls Will Be Girls (2024).
As per a press release shared by the makers the upcoming film is a “spiritual sequel to Once Again. The story unfolds against the serene landscape of Nainital, capturing the quiet beauty and complexity of a grown-up romance.”
The film marks the first collaboration between Rahul and Dia. Rahul was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Netflix series, Black Warrant, while Dia was recently seen in Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Nadaaniyan. She also played a pivotal role in Anubhav Sinha’s web-series, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, which came out on Netflix last year.