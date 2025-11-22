Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur to star in romantic-drama Do Deewane Seher Mein

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur will soon be seen together, for the first time, in the upcoming romantic-drama Do Deewane Seher Mein. Helmed by director Ravi Udyawar, the project comes from Zee Studios and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production banner Bhansali Productions.
As per a press release shared by the makers, Do Deewane Seher Mein will chronicle the "imperfectly perfect" love story of Siddhant’s Shashank and Mrunal’s Rohini.
Zee Studios shared the announcement through a teaser posted on its official Instagram page.
"Do dil, ek seher, aur ek imperfectly perfect prem kahani! This Valentine's Day, isq se isq ho jayega! Do Deewane Seher Mein - 20th Feb 2026," the studio wrote in the caption. They also shared a poster of the film featuring Siddhant and Mrunal.
Sharing the film’s announcement on his Instagram stories, Siddhant wrote, "Do Deewane Seher mein-A film so close to my heart. I'll be honest...I was going through something of my own while shooting for this one. And the journey somewhere healed me....”
“I hope it does the same to you...They say there's nothing such as perfect, all you need is Someone imperfect worth fighting for...See us at our most vulnerable selves, all heart, the perfect misfits, a cute mess coming to theatres this Valentine's,” he added.
The movie marks a reunion between director Ravi and Siddhant after they worked together on the 2024 action thriller Yudhra.
The film is slated to release on February 20 next year.
Siddhant was recently seen in Dhadak 2 alongside Triptii Dimri. The Shazia Iqbal-directed film was adapted from the 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal.
Mrunal’s latest project was Son of Sardaar 2, co-starring Ajay Devgn. She will be next seen in Hindi-Telugu project Dacoit alongside Adivi Sesh and Anurag Kashyap.