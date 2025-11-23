Neeraj Ghaywan’s 'Homebound' now streaming on Netflix

Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound has finally arrived on OTT, with the film available on Netflix from 21 November. Set during the COVID-19 pandemic, the story has left netizens in awe for its poignant portrayal of life under lockdown.
Homebound follows the lives of two close friends, Mohammed Shoaib Ali (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan Kumar (Vishal Jethwa), who live like brothers. As the coronavirus pandemic strikes, tragedy befalls them and the world is suddenly confined at home. Audiences have related deeply to the narrative, with many expressing regret for not watching the film in theatres and some even hailing it as Oscar-worthy.
Starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles, with Janhvi Kapoor in a supporting role, Homebound is India’s official entry for the Oscars and is now available to stream on Netflix.
The film had a theatrical release prior to its OTT debut but failed to perform at the box office as expected. Karan Johar went viral after stating he would not back another project like Homebound, though he continues to support the film.
Homebound depicts Shoaib, a young Muslim, and Chandan, a Dalit, as they navigate adulthood in a small North Indian hamlet. Both are marginalised by society due to their ethnicity and religion, yet share a desperate goal: passing the national police exam.
Netflix announced the release on Instagram with the poster of the film, accompanied by the note: “A long road home. A friend who feels like home. Two childhood friends take their shot at living a life of dignity, but there’s a long battle to be won. India’s Official Selection for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Oscars, Homebound, is out 21 November on Netflix.”
The film has already enjoyed a celebrated run on the international festival circuit. Its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival received critical acclaim, followed by an acclaimed screening at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it secured Second Runner-Up for the International Audience Choice Award.