Neeraj Ghaywan’s 'Homebound' now streaming on Netflix

Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound has finally arrived on OTT, with the film available on Netflix from 21 November. Set during the COVID-19 pandemic, the story has left netizens in awe for its poignant portrayal of life under lockdown.

Homebound follows the lives of two close friends, Mohammed Shoaib Ali (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan Kumar (Vishal Jethwa), who live like brothers. As the coronavirus pandemic strikes, tragedy befalls them and the world is suddenly confined at home. Audiences have related deeply to the narrative, with many expressing regret for not watching the film in theatres and some even hailing it as Oscar-worthy.

Starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles, with Janhvi Kapoor in a supporting role, Homebound is India’s official entry for the Oscars and is now available to stream on Netflix.