SRK pays tribute to terror victims: 'Nothing can shake India if we have peace among us'

I want to salute the mothers who gave birth to such brave sons.

I salute the spirit of their fathers; I salute the courage of their partners. Even though the soldiers were on the battlefield, you also fought that battle with immense bravery, he said.

SRK said India has never bowed down in the face of adversity as the country's strength lies in unity.

No one has been able to stop us, defeat us or snatch our peace away because as long as this country's superheroes, the men in uniform, stand strong, peace and security will always stay in our land, he said.

Khan said peace is a beautiful thing, something the whole world constantly strives for as it leads to "better thinking, ideas and innovation".

Peace is the revolution needed for a better world.

Let us all move together towards peace. Let us rise above caste, creed and discrimination and walk the path of humanity, so that the sacrifices of our brave soldiers do not go in vain.

If we have peace amongst us, nothing can shake India, nothing can defeat India and nothing can break the spirit of us Indians, he said.

The actor also recited a set of lines dedicated to the country's soldiers. When someone asks you what you do, say with pride, I protect the country.

'If someone asks how much you earn, smile gently and say, I earn the blessings of 1.4 billion people.' 'And if they still ask whether you ever feel afraid, look them in the eye and say, Those who attack us are the ones who feel fear', Khan said.