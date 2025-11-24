Jugnuma's director Raam Reddy to direct Lavender Fire

National Award winning director Raam Reddy is all set to direct Lavender Fire. His sophomore directorial, Jugnuma: The Fable, released theatrically on September 12.
According to Variety, Lavender Fire will centre on the modelling word of Mumbai. The film will follow the lives of three siblings, from Gen Z, as their lives converge in Mumbai. Their lives which are mired by the stress of keeping up with the times, shifting social rules, and most of all their career, will be at the centre of the story.
Raam has already cast three actors for the lead roles, and will write the script for the actors. He has previously used this method for his debut directorial Thithi. Filming for Lavender Fire will begin in January 2026, with Raam producing under his Prspctvs Productions banner.
Raam received the National Award for Best Feature Film in Kannada for his debut Thithi, which followed the story of men of different generation as their aged patriarch passes away. His second feature Jugnuma, was set in Uttarakhand, in the 1980s, and centres on a family's fight to discover the mystery behind the sabotage of trees in their estate.