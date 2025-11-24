Manoj Bajpayee assures fans that The Family Man season 4 is on the way

After a three-year wait, the third season of The Family Man has finally dropped on Amazon Prime Video, and viewers wasted no time binge-watching the new episodes. But the excitement quickly turned into shock as the season wrapped up on a major cliffhanger, sparking a flood of questions online.
One viewer voiced the collective frustration on X, writing, “Binged Season 3 of The Family Man the whole day, and you guys left it on such a cliffhanger! Not done, @rajndk. At least tell us, is the season over, or will you guys be releasing the left episodes later? Kudos for the great work, BTW.” (sic)
Instead of the creators, it was Manoj Bajpayee himself who stepped in with the answer fans were hoping for. The actor responded, “Sabka jawab 4th season me hoga! Jaldi milte ha (All answers will be given in the 4th season! Meet you soon)!” — officially confirming the show’s return. (sic)
Season 3 sees Srikant Tiwari facing some of his toughest challenges yet. He finds himself pitted against dangerous new foes, including Jaideep Ahlawat’s Rukma and Nimrat Kaur’s Meera. Forced into unfamiliar situations and constantly on the move, Srikant battles threats that come not only from across borders but also from within the country.
An excerpt from our CE review of The Family Man season 3 reads, "For large parts, The Family Man does a commendable job of addressing familiar issues and holding a semblance of a relevant, realistic narrative. However, that one part that really takes us out of the realism is the portrayal of media."
The season also marks the return of key cast members such as Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Gul Panag, alongside Manoj Bajpayee.