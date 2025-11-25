Celina Jaitly terms husband 'narcissistic', accuses him of physical and verbal abuse

Mumbai: Actress Celina Jaitly has moved a local court alleging severe emotional, physical, sexual and verbal abuse at the hands of her Austrian husband Peter Haag.

Jaitly has sought Rs 50 crore in compensation from her estranged husband and Rs 10 lakh per month as maintenance.

She also appealed for access to her three children, who are currently with their father in Austria.

The plea came up for hearing on Tuesday before judicial magistrate SC Tadye, who issued a notice to Haag and posted the matter for hearing on December 12.

Jaitly, in her application filed through Karanjwala & Co, accused Haag of domestic violence, cruelty and manipulation under provisions of the Domestic Violence Act.

The 47-year-old actor claimed she suffered severe emotional, physical, sexual and verbal abuse because of which she was forced to flee her home in Austria and return to India.

The couple got married in September 2010 and has three children together.

The former Miss India, in the plea, alleged that after marriage, her husband prohibited her from working.

"The respondent (Haag) is a narcissistic, self-absorbed individual. He has a short temper and alcoholic tendencies, which have consistently caused the applicant (Jaitly) stress," the plea stated.

The actor also listed several instances where her husband had committed physical and verbal abuse.

The plea further stated that Haag had filed a divorce application before a court in Austria in August this year.