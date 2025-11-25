Agra director Kanu Behl: We need to cultivate a cinema culture that goes beyond money making

For independent filmmakers there are problems at every stage. Earlier, at least, filmmakers could get development. You could go to a producer, pitch an idea and they might give you some money to develop the film. To survive while you are still writing it. That too is done for now. So, now, you have to put in your resources while writing a film. Everybody says come to us when the script is ready. I want to ask these people, ‘When I am putting in the money to write the script, then what makes you the producer? If you can only take things forward when the script is ready, are you nothing more than an agent between me and the platform?’ Then there is a problem with financing and if god-forbid the film is made there is another battle to take it to festivals. And even if you get into the A-list festivals, there is still no guarantee that your film will get a theatrical or an OTT display.