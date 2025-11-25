Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari OTT release: When and where to stream the film

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, is all set to have its OTT premiere nearly two months after its theatrical release. Also starring Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra, the Shashank Khaitan directorial hit theatres on October 2 and opened to mixed reviews.
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari revolves around Sunny (Varun) and Tulsi, whose exes, Ananya (Sanya) and Vikram (Rohit), are about to get married. They then decide to crash the wedding and break off the marriage, and a comedy of errors ensues.
Also starring Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi in supporting roles, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is reportedly set to premiere on Netflix on November 27. Prajakta Koli, Abhinav Sharma, Manini Chadha, Mallika Chhabra, Nazneen Madan, Gaurav Sikri, and Rohitashv Gour also star in the film, among others.
An excerpt from CE's review of the film reads, "Varun Dhawan is the only one who succumbs to the unfolding brainrot. His Sunny is made from the mould of Humpty and Badri, entitled, dimwit hustlers with a heart of gold. Varun plays the character with blind conviction, but his goofy charm can only take us so far."
The film marks the second collaboration between Varun and , following their first film together, Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, which was released in 2023. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, , Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.