Bad Girl, Homebound and Tiger's Pond among Kaleidoscope titles for 30th IFFK
The Kerala State Chalachithra Academy on Monday announced the list of films selected for the Kaleidoscope category at the 30th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), scheduled to be held in Thiruvananthapuram from December 12 to 19.
Among the eight selected films is Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, India's official entry for the Best International Feature Film for the 98th Academy Awards, and Rohan Parashuram Kanawade's Marathi Film Cactus Pears (Sabar Bonda), which won the Grand Jury Prize at this year's Sundance Film Festival.
The lineup of films selected in the Kaleidoscope category also includes Varsha Bharath's much-discussed Tamil film Bad Girl, Maharshi Tuhin Kashyap's Kok Kok Kokoook, Vinod Kapri's Pyre, Nidhi Saxena's Secret of a Mountain Serpent, Tribeny Rai's Nepali-language film Shape of Momo, and Naresh Hegde's Tiger's Pond (Vaghachipani).
Notably, Vaghachipani, the first Kannada-language film to screen at the Berlin Film Festival, stars Malayalam actor-director Dileesh Pothan as one of the leads.