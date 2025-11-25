'Nothing short of a father figure to me': Shah Rukh Khan mourns Dharmendra's death

Dharmendra was nothing short of a father figure, superstar Shah Rukh Khan said, calling the actor's death at 89 as an irreplaceable loss to cinema and film lovers worldwide.

Dharmendra, 89, passed away at his Juhu home after prolonged illness.

Shah Rukh, who attended the last rites of the actor at the Pawan Hans crematorium, remembered Dharmendra and his legacy in a heartfelt post on X on Monday.

"Rest in Peace Dharam ji. You were nothing short of a father figure to me. Thank u for showering me with blessings and love the way you did. An inconsolable and irreplaceable loss to not just his family, but to cinema and film lovers world over." You are immortal and your soul will live through your films and your beautiful family forever. Love you always," Shah Rukh wrote.