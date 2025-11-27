Tumbbad director’s sophomore film Mayasabha gets a release date

After his iconic 2018 horror film Tumbbad, Rahi Anil Barve is finally back with his second feature film project Mayasabha. On Wednesday, the makers announced January 16 as the release date for the film.
The team also released a special motion teaser of the film. Sharing the same on his X page, Rahi Anil Barve penned a cryptic abstract note, “The clay says to the potter, why do you trample me… a day will come – I will trample you. In the abandoned theatre's abyss… the long-buried gold waits to be claimed. The key now exists only in the fractured mind of a smoke-demon. How far will you go into the abyss that made him?,” giving a glimpse into the themes he promises to explore.
MayaSabha marks Barve’s return to film direction after nearly a decade of experimentation, development, and reconstruction. Produced by Zirkon Films, with producers Girish Patel and Ankoor J. Singh, and co-produced by Shamrao Bhagwan Yadav, Chanda Shamrao Yadav, Kewal Handa, and Manish Handa, the film promises to be one of the most compelling and mysterious cinematic offerings of the coming year. Jaaved Jaaferi plays one of the lead roles.
The official synopsis note reads, “In Mayasabha, the audience and the four characters begin the journey together — the treasure hunt starts at the same moment for both. But as the film moves forward, the revelations experienced by the characters and the revelations experienced by the audience begin to diverge. The shocks that hit the characters come from what they discover within the story, while the audience is struck by truths the characters themselves cannot see. Yet the film never alienates its viewers; it ensures that the audience remains emotionally aligned with the characters.”