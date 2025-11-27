Tumbbad director’s sophomore film Mayasabha gets a release date

The official synopsis note reads, “In Mayasabha, the audience and the four characters begin the journey together — the treasure hunt starts at the same moment for both. But as the film moves forward, the revelations experienced by the characters and the revelations experienced by the audience begin to diverge. The shocks that hit the characters come from what they discover within the story, while the audience is struck by truths the characters themselves cannot see. Yet the film never alienates its viewers; it ensures that the audience remains emotionally aligned with the characters.”