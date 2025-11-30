Thamma on OTT: When and where to watch Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna's horror-comedy

After earning over Rs 100 crore at the global box office, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's latest fantasy horror comedy Thamma is all set to premiere on OTT. The film will be available on Prime Video for rent for a fee from December 2, and will be free to watch from December 16 onwards, according to reports.
Thamma is the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, and comes after Stree, Roohi, Bhediya, Munjya and Stree 2. The film was helmed by Munjya director Aditya Sarpotdar and also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles.
The story centres on Ayushmann Khurrana who plays Alok Goyal, a city-based journalist whose routine life is upended when he falls in love with Tadaka/Tarika, played by Rashmika Mandanna. What begins as a charming romance turns eerie when he discovers that she is, in fact, a vampire. Their bond pulls him into a hidden supernatural realm, where he must face Yakshasan, a powerful and intimidating head of the vampire clan, portrayed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The clash between Alok and Yakshasan drives the narrative, blending personal emotions with the larger conflict of this dark, mystical world.
Upon its release on October 21, the film was met with mixed reviews, but was a box office hit. CE’s review of Thamma reads, "The real horror in Thamma is realising it’s still not over; the comedy meanwhile, dies long before the vampires do, staying buried under flat gags and dated jokes. To shake the monotony, Varun Dhawan makes a rather laughable entry late into the second half and the memory of the film being part of MHCU sprawls up. It is the weakest entry in the universe; a hollow spectacle that is all talk and no play. In a scene, when Alok gulps down that 3000-year-old blood and passes out, it feels strangely envious. At least he has the privilege of escaping the life-sucking doom that unfolds."
Thamma was written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Falara and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik. The film had music by Sachin–Jigar.