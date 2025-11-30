Thamma on OTT: When and where to watch Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna's horror-comedy

Upon its release on October 21, the film was met with mixed reviews, but was a box office hit. CE’s review of Thamma reads, "The real horror in Thamma is realising it’s still not over; the comedy meanwhile, dies long before the vampires do, staying buried under flat gags and dated jokes. To shake the monotony, Varun Dhawan makes a rather laughable entry late into the second half and the memory of the film being part of MHCU sprawls up. It is the weakest entry in the universe; a hollow spectacle that is all talk and no play. In a scene, when Alok gulps down that 3000-year-old blood and passes out, it feels strangely envious. At least he has the privilege of escaping the life-sucking doom that unfolds."