Kanu Behl’s Agra gets release date

The makers unveiled a poster of the film to make the announcement. In the poster, the faces of all the characters are seen coming out of windows of a house. A huge tree breaks away from the roof. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, “From its bold debut at Cannes to stirring conversations around the world, Agra has travelled far and wide. Now, it returns home, raw, fearless, and unflinching. Witness the tale of a man suffocated by walls, haunted by desire, and desperate for space.”