Kanu Behl’s Agra gets release date

After doing rounds at major international film festivals in the last two years, Kanu Behl’s Agra has finally got a theatrical release. It will hit the screen on November 14, the makers announced on Tuesday. The film stars debutant Mohit Agarwal, Priyanka Bose, Rahul Roy and Vibha Chibber in pivotal roles.
The makers unveiled a poster of the film to make the announcement. In the poster, the faces of all the characters are seen coming out of windows of a house. A huge tree breaks away from the roof. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, “From its bold debut at Cannes to stirring conversations around the world, Agra has travelled far and wide. Now, it returns home, raw, fearless, and unflinching. Witness the tale of a man suffocated by walls, haunted by desire, and desperate for space.”
The film tells the story of a young man, who works at a call center and still lives with his parents. He is consumed with frustration caught between his wild fantasies, dating apps and hysterical self-harm.
Agra is the second feature film directed by Kanu after his neo-noir crime-drama, Titli (2014). Agra premiered at the Directors’ Fortnight section of the Cannes Film Festival and was also screened at the Busan International Film Festival in 2023.
Kanu also directed Manoj Bajpayee’s Despatch in 2024, which was released in theatres last year. Although Agra was made before Despatch, the film is seeing a delayed release.
Agra is produced by Vikram Mehra, Siddarth Anand Kumar, William Jéhannin and Kanu Behl.