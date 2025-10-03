'Asked for nudes': Akshay Kumar warns of rising cybercrime, citing daughter’s online gaming ordeal

MUMBAI: Cybercrime is growing faster than street crime, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar warned on Friday, recalling that his teenage daughter was once asked for a nude photo during an online video game.

Kumar shared the incident at a cyber safety awareness programme in Mumbai, attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and senior police officials. He said his daughter was playing the game a few months ago when she encountered an unknown person who initially sent polite and encouraging messages.

“The person who was playing a video game with my daughter was very sober and talked normally. The communication was on and after the game, that person used to give a compliment to my daughter, saying well played… nice…..it was as usual a normal conversation. That went for a few days, then after some days, that person again gave the compliment at the end of the game and asked, Are you male or female?” Kumar said.

The actor said the person had later asked his daughter where she lived, to which she had replied Mumbai.