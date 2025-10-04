Rhea Chakraborty gets her passport back after five years in Sushant Singh Rajput case

NEW DELHI: Actor Rhea Chakraborty said she has finally received her passport on Friday, nearly five years after surrendering it in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The Bombay High Court recently ruled in her favour in connection with her late partner and actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, paving the way for the return of her document.

The 33-year-old actor shared a post on her Instagram handle on Friday. The post featured a photo of her holding the passport at the airport. The caption read, "Patience was my only passport for the past 5 years. Countless battles. Endless hope. Today, I hold my passport again. Ready for my Chapter2! Satyameva Jayate."

The actor was taken into custody following the death of Rajput in June of 2020.

She was taken into the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in September in a drug case also linked to Rajput's death, and was granted bail after depositing her passport to the NCB.

Rhea best known for her performances in 'Sonali Cable' and 'Jalebi' was last seen in the film 'Chehre' (2021), which also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. She also made a comeback in the television space with 'MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand' and 'MTV Roadies: Double Cross'.