Want to expand my fan base, do work that will make me a household name: Rohit Saraf

"This (scene) was not something that was planned well in advance. Shashank had many ideas about how he wanted to introduce my character. This whole conversation about me getting out of a chopper and walking, I was like, 'He's not serious about it'. He also had an idea that I want to introduce you with a magazine cover shoot," Rohit recalled.

"I didn't really know what we're actually going to end up shooting. I couldn't believe that we were actually doing it. Eventually, when we finished shooting it and I saw the shots, I was on cloud nine, I couldn't believe that it was so exciting. It looked amazing. I saw it and I was like, Wow, I look like a hero'."

"Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari features Dhawan and Kapoor as Sunny and Tulsi, who reunite in Delhi with the intention of rekindling their past romance with their exes  Ananya (Malhotra) and Vikram (Saraf). To make their ex-partners jealous, they pretend to be a couple, leading to a series of humorous misunderstandings and deceptions.

During the film's promotional tour, Rohit said he felt overwhelmed by the love and support from his fans.

"I don't really think there was a formula that I could apply or know in order to enjoy something as special as this. When I do go out in public when we are promoting, I hear people being so loving and supportive towards me, it is always very exciting. It's always very surreal to see it. Of course, one has manifested it," he said.

At the same time, Rohit said he doesn't take the love and support of his fans for granted.

"I realise what they bring to the table. They are the ones who made you. There are choices that you make and you work hard for it. But you can do all of that and still not have this. It's the fans that make your journey complete, and make it worth your while. I'm grateful for that," Rohit added.

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" released in theatres Thursday.