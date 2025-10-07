Homebound actor Vishal Jethwa: Reading Dr BR Ambedkar helped me understand the toxicity in our society

Homebound is inspired by the tragic true story of two best friends, Mohammed Saiyub and Amrit Kumar, recounted for The New York Times by Basharat Peer. The article mainly recounts how the two friends faced adverse conditions as they were forced to take the road to reach home during the COVID-19 pandemic. This searing, deeply unsettling journey forms the second half of Neeraj’s film. In the first half, the director follows Shoaib and Chandan’s everyday life as marginalised people facing prejudice and otherisation in the only place they know as home. A pivotal scene places Chandan in a government office where he has gone to enquire about the delayed results of a competitive exam. An officer gives him a disgusted look when he comes to know that Chandan belongs to a “lower caste”. Vishal embodies the discomfort of the piercing gaze with a slight change of expression on his face as he moves back a little, the shock apparent in his eyes. “I tried to imagine myself as Chandan in that moment and how it would make me feel if someone did that to me,” Vishal says, sharing how he has been in similar instances in his life, feeling left out in certain spaces where others would speak in English. “It used to put me in a spot and I didn’t know how to react. So, all of that must have subconsciously helped me in understanding that moment,” he says. It was also the first scene that Vishal shot in the film. “It was quite difficult to do it on the first day. But at the same time, it helped me understand the tone of my character and how he struggles to be comfortable with his identity,” Vishal says.