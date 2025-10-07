Shreyas Talpade and Kajal Aggarwal starrer The India Storry wraps shoot
Shreyas Talpade and Kajal Aggarwal starrer The India Storry has wrapped filming. The film, directed by Cheytan DK, also features Manish Wadhwa, Murali Sharma and Trisha Sarda.
The film has been produced by Sagar B Shinde and MIG Production and Studios. The production house took to Instagram on Monday to share that the film has completed its shoot. “The journey of emotions, truth, and resilience comes to a close! Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade complete filming for The India Storry a gripping drama inspired by real pesticide scandals that once shook the nation. Get ready for a story that will move hearts and spark conversations,” they captioned the post.
As per a press note shared by the makers, the film is a “gripping and intense drama that explores the dark and controversial world of major scandals involving pesticide companies. With a compelling narrative and powerhouse performances, The India Storry promises to shed light on a critical issue while keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.”
The film is slated to release in theatres in 2026. When it comes to other projects, Shreyas also has the upcoming film Single Salma, which will also feature Huma Qureshi and Sunny Singh. Kajal was last seen in a guest appearance in Kannappa (2025) and she will be part of the Ramayana films, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor.