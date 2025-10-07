Shreyas Talpade and Kajal Aggarwal starrer The India Storry wraps shoot

The film has been produced by Sagar B Shinde and MIG Production and Studios. The production house took to Instagram on Monday to share that the film has completed its shoot. “The journey of emotions, truth, and resilience comes to a close! Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade complete filming for The India Storry a gripping drama inspired by real pesticide scandals that once shook the nation. Get ready for a story that will move hearts and spark conversations,” they captioned the post.