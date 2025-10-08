First deposit Rs 60 crore: Bombay HC refuses Shilpa Shetty to travel abroad amid cheating case

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday said it would consider the plea filed by actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband to travel abroad only if they deposit Rs 60 crore, the amount involved in a cheating case against them.

A case was registered against Shetty and her husband, Raj Kundra, at Juhu police station in Mumbai on August 14 for allegedly duping businessman Deepak Kothari (60) of nearly Rs 60 crore in a loan-cum-investment deal.

The couple last month filed a petition in HC seeking suspension of the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against them by police in the case, so that they can travel for their professional commitments and leisure trips abroad.

The complaint was lodged against the couple by Kothari, alleging that between 2015 to 2023, they had induced him to invest Rs 60 crore in their company Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, but the amount was used for their own personal benefits.