I'm a product of nepotism, knew I'll not succeed if don't make a name for myself: Ranbir Kapoor

"What do I feel about being born in this family, for me it was like any other normal family, I didn't know any better," said the actor, adding that he grew up watching music directors, singers, and lyricists come to his house to create songs for grandfather Raj Kapoor's movies.

"There used to be a lot of arguments, but not of the domestic kind. They would debate over a scene or the correct lyrics of a song," he said.

Ranbir, known for movies such as Wake Up Sid, Rockstar, Barfi, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Animal, said he learnt pretty early in his life that filmmaking is a team effort.

"Filmmaking is not dictatorship, it's a marriage of so many people and artists coming together, and believing in something, and believing in inspiring people," the actor said, recalling the words of his great-grandfather, Prithviraj Kapoor.

"What he said moved deeply -- Kala desh ki seva mein'. So whatever you can do, do it to inspire the next generation. If you can do that then there's nothing greater than that," the actor added.

Speaking about his approach to acting, the "Animal" star said his method of performing scenes varies from film to film and director to director.

He recounted his experiences of working as an assistant director on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2005 movie Black.

Ranbir said he understood how an actor approaches a scene, when he saw the performances of senior stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji.

"When I saw him (Bhansali) write scenes and how the actors perform, I was noticing, studying them. I was not trying to ape them but I would tell myself, How would I approach the scene?'. But once you become a working professional you start acting in movies, every film is different and there's no fixed method.