Honey Trehan Interview: We are filmmakers, not criminals

Our work is our freedom of speech. Let it come out. If anybody has a problem, they can go to the court. We'll follow what the court says. For my film, it started with 21 cuts and reached 127. There has to be some limit. It means they don’t want the film to come out. CBFC tells us to change the name of Jaswant Singh Khalra, the real-life person on whom our film is based. What they are asking is the deletion of the name of a martyr from our history. Jaswant Singh Khalra has been abducted once again; this time by the CBFC. The 127 cuts are not on the film but on the democracy of the country. You don't even have legitimate reasons for the cuts you suggest.