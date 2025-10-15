Delhi HC grants Hrithik Roshan protection of personality rights, orders removal of objectionable posts

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted protection to Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's personality and publicity rights, directing the removal of certain objectionable social media posts targeting him.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora clarified that no ex-parte directions would be issued at the interim stage regarding the removal of certain fan pages. A formal order will be passed after these parties are heard.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on 27 March 2026, with the court stating that a detailed interim injunction order will be issued in due course.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Roshan seeking protection of his personality rights and requesting that online platforms be restrained from misusing his name, image, and AI-generated inappropriate content.