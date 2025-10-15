Anshuman Jha on his trouble with the Censors for Lord Curzon Ki Haveli: We live in a democracy, the yardstick should be same for everyone

In 2005, I had done a German play called Mr. Kolpert at Prithvi (theatre) and NCPA (National Centre for the Performing Arts). It was about two couples, a dinner party, and a mysterious trunk, and somehow that setup stayed with me over the years. Also, Rope (1948) is one of my favourite Hitchcock films. In 2019, I remember, I went to Bikas (Ranjan Mishra; the film’s writer) with a story about Asians in the West. The story stemmed from my meetings with my childhood friends who are now living in the US and the UK. These are people who studied and are now working there. Whenever I met them, I had this feeling that they seemed happy on the exterior, but inside, they were struggling with an identity crisis. They weren’t able to assimilate completely into a foreign culture. So, I took this story of two Indian couples and a Bangladeshi pizza delivery boy, which unfolds over one night of revelations, to Bikas, who turned it into a black comedy-thriller.