Akshay Kumar starts shoot for last schedule of Haiwaan; shares creepy video: ‘What a journey it’s been’

Actor Akshay Kumar, who will soon be seen alongside Saif Ali Khan, in Priyadarshan’s upcoming thriller Haiwaan, has started shooting for the last schedule of the film.
The film will see Akshay playing a negative role after over a decade. The actor shared a video, supposedly from the film, on Instagram which features him creepily stalking someone. "Last schedule of #Haiwaan…what a journey it’s been. This character has pushed, shaped, and surprised me in so many ways. Forever grateful to Priyan Sir, your sets feel like home. And Saif, thank you for the laughter, ease, and all those effortless moments on screen,” he captioned the post.
Haiwaan also features Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar. The film brings together the trio of Akshay, Saif, and Priyadarshan for the first time and also reunites Akshay and Saif on screen after 17 years since their last outing in Tashan (2008).
The film, produced by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, is inspired by Priyadarshan’s 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam (2016), though with significant changes to both dialogue and screenplay, as told by the filmmaker. The original film featured Mohanlal as a visually impaired man who becomes the unlikely protector of a judge’s daughter. Recently, confirmed that will appear in a cameo role in Haiwaan.
Akshay and Priyadarshan are also awaiting the release of their other collaboration Bhooth Bangla, which also stars Paresh Rawal.