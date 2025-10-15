Akshay Kumar starts shoot for last schedule of Haiwaan; shares creepy video: ‘What a journey it’s been’

The film will see Akshay playing a negative role after over a decade. The actor shared a video, supposedly from the film, on Instagram which features him creepily stalking someone. "Last schedule of #Haiwaan…what a journey it’s been. This character has pushed, shaped, and surprised me in so many ways. Forever grateful to Priyan Sir, your sets feel like home. And Saif, thank you for the laughter, ease, and all those effortless moments on screen,” he captioned the post.